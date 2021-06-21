Selena Gomez has witnessed a lot of heartbreaks in her life. Her most-talked-about relationship remains to be with Justin Biber. The duo had been together on and off ever since 2010 to 2017. Apart from that, the singer-actress has dated The Weeknd, Zedd, Charlie Puth amongst others. The beauty is now opening up about it all and it may be upsetting for most of her fans.

It isn’t hidden that Selena has witnessed a lot in her life. From the media scrutiny to failed relationships, depression and health issues, she’s conquered it all and how! She may be single today, but it’s because she believes in self-love more than anything else!

In a conversation with Elle Magazine, Selena Gomez has opened up about how she felt ‘less than’ in her past relationships. The Rare singer said, “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

Selena Gomez even shared how she wants to live her life ‘rare.’ She added, “It wasn’t even necessarily like: ‘Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it. It was almost like: ‘Actually, I need to feel that way about myself.’ I think that my family, and my chosen family—I feel like I’m surrounded by real people.”

More power to Sel and we want to see her achieve the best in life!

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has been enjoying a lot of attention because of her latest released Spanish tracks. Her songs De Una Vez, Baila Conmigo went viral in no time!

