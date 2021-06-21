Apart from the cars, speed and vengeance, the Fast & Furious saga stands for its underlining theme of family and its importance. Dominic Toretto aka Vin Diesel who helms the ship or car in this case has time and again has stood for the family values in the film. Not to forget, in real life, he broke down when his decade long friend and F&F star Paul Walker passed away suddenly. We have seen him remembering his late friend with tears in his eyes more than once.

After Paul Walker died, Vin Diesel and the team decided to not let his character Brian O’Connor die in the film, and called his brothers Cody and Caleb to fill in for their brother. One of Paul’s family member, his daughter, Meadow Walker is one of the rising stars now and is very close to Diesel whom she fondly addresses as her Vin Diesel. The Dom fame has now decided to talk about whether she will be joining the F saga or not. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

For the unversed, Vin Diesel shared a very close bond with the late Paul Walker and, his passing away wasn’t easy for him. The actor stands with his late friend’s family whenever needed. He is so devoted to Walker that Vin named his daughter Paulina after him. Now the actor was asked whether Meadow will join the Fast & Furious franchise or not, and Vin says he is not denying the possibility.

And we know, if Vin Diesel isn’t denying the possibility, the probability of that thing happening is high. In the promotional phase for Fast & Furious 9, talking to Screenrant, Vin said, “I would not count anything out. Let me just, without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let’s just say, nothing’s ruled out.”

