



Advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley has been creating a lot of noise amid the pandemic. The Gossip Girl actress has left many in admiration with her sultry looks. The beauty is 56-year-old but clearly, she’s ageing like a fine wine! She’s now created havoc with her latest topless picture and dare you miss it! Scroll below for details.

For the unversed, Elizabeth rose for fame with her stint in Gossip Girl. She played the role of Diana Payne, Nate Archibald’s (Chace Crawford) love interest in the show. Her other prominent work includes Austin Powers: The International Man Of Mystery, Bedazzled, The Royals amongst others.

Advertisement

Last night, Elizabeth Hurley took to her Instagram and showcased her ‘staycation’ at her own house. The actress was topless and covered her upper half partially with a sheer kimono. She paired it up with a striped bikini bottom.

For makeup, Elizabeth Hurley opted for tons of mascara, eyes filled with kohl and glossy lips. “Having my own staycation… in my own home,” she captioned the post.

Check it out below:

Isn’t Elizabeth Hurley leaving you spellbound with her sultry avatar? We certainly can’t stop staring!

This isn’t the first time that the Gossip Girl beauty has done something like this. On numerous occasions previously, Elizabeth had left our heart racing. But the most favourite amongst it all was when the actress posed topless in the snow.

It was back in January, when Elizabeth Hurley flaunted her toned physique – basically her abs and her cleavage in a senso*us post. She wore nothing but a furry coat hiding her chest partially and matched it up with white bikini bottoms.

“How could I resist,” Elizabeth Hurley had captioned her post.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Kris Jenner Reveals Kourtney Kardashian Is The Toughest Kid To Manage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube