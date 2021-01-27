Elizabeth Hurley’s Instagram handle is one of the most happening places to be on social media. In the most recent turn of event, Hurley posted two topless pictures on the photo-sharing site, and they went viral in no time. But as much as they garnered praises and love, they also welcomed some harsh criticism including that from Piers Morgan. Hurley has now decided to open up about it and has revealed that they were clicked by none other but her 80-year-old mother. Read on to know what she exactly has to say about the same.

If you missed it, on Monday Elizabeth Hurley posted two pictures where she posed topless. The actor wore an oversized fur coat, covering a porting of her chest. Pairing it with a bikini bottom from her own clothing line, she posed with the shining snow as the backdrop. Sharing the pictures she wrote, “How could I resist?”

In no time these pictures brought the actress some backlash. Pier Morgan and many netizens criticised her post. It was speculated that Elizabeth Harley’s 18-year-old son Damian had clicked the pictures. After a day of the row, Hurley decided to break her silence and narrate the true story. Taking to Twitter, she cleared that the pictures were taken by her 80-year-old mother and not Damian. She wrote, “Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not.”

Meanwhile, criticising Elizabeth Hurley’s post, Pier Morgan had said that she should put on some clothes. He said that Hurley making her son click the pictures is thirsty and creepy. “Yeah, she looks fabulous, but what are you doing Liz?” said Morgan. “A bit of snow and you get your kit off. And who took the pictures? Your [18]-year-old son, you said, took the pictures? Isn’t that creepy? What is all this! It’s what we call in the business ‘thirsty and creepy.’”

What do you have to say about the row? Let us know in the comments section below.

