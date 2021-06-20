Avengers: Infinity War, the movie that saw every Avenger fight the mad Titan and his followers, earned over $2 billion at the box office – making it one of the biggest successes in the world. While the film was much loved by all across the globe, we got to know that Thanos’ creator, Jim Starlin, had reservations about it becoming a piece of sh*t like Justice League when it faced the scissors on the editor’s table.

During a recent conversation, the Thanos creator revealed he feared Infinity War could become as bad as the Joss Whedonwhen film when he discovered Joe and Anthony Russo had cut 30 minutes of backstory in order to get a shorter run time. Read on to know all he had to say and his thoughts about talking about it.

As reported by We Got This Covered, during an interview, Jim Starlin has said, “I had been down to the set for the cameo shoot and sat and talked with the two screenwriters, Markus and McFeely, and quite a bit with Joe Russo. In the Infinity War, they had a half-hour that they had to cut, which was going to be Thanos’s backstory. There was going to be a half-hour without the Avengers, apparently. So, I thought, ‘That’s pretty cool’.”

The Thanos creator continued, “Then I was on a plane and I watched the Justice League movie, and they just sort of threw Steppenwolf in there at the end, and he does his thing. All in all, it was kind of a bad movie.” He then added, “So about a month or so before the Infinity War came out Russo let me know that they had to cut the half-hour of Thanos. All I could think of was, ‘Oh my god, that’s going to make it into the Justice League movie’.”

Jim Starlin added, “I thought… I’m going to have to go the interviews and go, ‘Oh yeah, I love it. It’s great. That’s terrific’. Then the heart going, ‘Oh, it’s a piece of sh*t!’.”

Well, we are happy things didn’t go that way! And we know Jim Starlin is ecstatic about it too.

