Former President of the United States, Donald Trump was hated by a lot of Hollywood celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence. Once the Red Sparrow actress appeared on The Graham Norton Show and revealed how she was so adamant to find the former President and say ‘F*ck you’ to him. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

This incident took place back in 2016 and there are a lot of A-list celebrities of Hollywood who hated the former President and are really vocal about it.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence is one of those celebrities who has a solid disliking for former President Donald Trump. The Joy actress once appeared at The Graham Norton Show and revealed how she was so adamant about confronting Trump.

“I was at a concert where I heard he was attending, so I had my full security team, like I was like, ‘Find Donald Trump,’” Lawrence said. “I was adamant on finding him and making a video of me going, ‘Hey, Trump, f*ck you!’”

Watch the full conversation here:

Haha! That’s one fun conversation to watch.

The beauty was accompanied by Johnny Depp and both of them looked terrific together.

This wasn’t the first time that Jennifer Lawrence was talking about the former President in public. She has been quite vocal about her hatred towards him.

Later in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lawrence said, “If Donald Trump becomes president, that will be the end of the world.”

Well, along with Lawrence celebrities like Meryl Streep, Chrissy Teigen, George Clooney, Lady Gaga, Robert De Niro and Miley Cyrus are a few names who couldn’t stand the former President.

The current POTUS is Joe Biden along with Vice-President Kamala Harris and has already started writing history with their moves.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence’s revelation about Donald Trump? Tell us in the comment below

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Is Still Crushing Hard On Angelina Jolie; Feels Amber Heard Was ‘The Poor Man’s Version Of Angie’?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube