Amber Heard is having a ball on Instagram, and there is no way the hate that has surrounded her almost for a year now has affected her clearly. While making sure she creates the perfect buzz around Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, through her social media handle, she makes sure to give her fans an update of her day to day life. In her latest post, she is having fun with the caption, but we are curious who sent the bouquet that she is flaunting so much!

Amber Heard has been in the headline throughout the past year. First, while the Libel Trial hearings in the Johnny Depp case were on. Further when the hell broke loose on Depp, but she continued to hold her ground stronger. Fans were upset that Johnny was the only one who had to pay the price for all that happened, and Heard was safe. There has been a movement that wants her out of the Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. But making news now is Amber’s Instagram post. Read on to know more about the same.

Amber Heard took to Instagram a few hours ago and shared a couple of pictures, where she is posing for the selfies with a bouquet of beautiful fresh flowers sent to her by ‘someone’. The Aquaman actor raised eyebrows with her caption in which she wrote, “A boo!quet of flowers 👻💐 (get it?).” the ‘get it?’ has upped the intrigue and people want to know if there is already some mystery man in her life.

Catch the post here:

There is no update if Amber Heard is really dating anyone. But the caption and surely hinted at something and all of us want to know more. While on that, Amber has been using Instagram to update her fans, and burn her haters with the updates on Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The actor most recently shared a glimpse from her rigorous workout routine for Mera.

