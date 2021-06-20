Even after Chris Evans departed from the role of Captain America in Avengers: Endgame and handed the shield down to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, it wasn’t a guarantee if he was going to be up the Captain America mantle. Maybe that is why when Marvel Studios executives started developing The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, it wasn’t clear initially that who would be the next Captain America. In fact, Mackie revealed that he initially “hated” the original idea of the show.

Yes! You heard that right. Anthony was not really sure about the idea of stepping in the shoes of Chris in the new web series. Keep scrolling further to know what led him to sign the show.

In a recent Q&A with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, he opened up that he initially “hated” the original idea of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. “We never talked about that when the pitch of the show came about it. It was more so about the continuation about what was gonna happen with the shield, if it was gonna be Bucky or if it was gonna be Sam, Because, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn’t accept the shield,” Anthony Mackie told the organization.

He told Steve, “‘It feels like this is someone else’s, it feels like it’s yours.’ So at no point in time was he excited or looking forward to the idea of becoming Captain America.” Anthony Mackie added, “So it was more so Kevin [Feige] and Nate [Moore] telling me, ‘We’re not sure what’s happening, so the show (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier) will be more about the idea or the archetype of Captain America, not you becoming Captain America.’ So I was really confused leaving out of the meeting. But I wasn’t excited either. I hated the idea. I thought it was gonna be an awful idea (laughs).”

Now that he’s Captain America, the character has his own film Captain America 4 on the way. It is spinning out of the events of the Disney+ series.

What do you think of Anthony Mackie as Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

