Chadwick Boseman left a huge void in the life of fans as he died of cancer last year. The actor played the iconic superhero character of Marvel’s Black Panther in 5 MCU films.

Advertisement

He was all set to appear in Black Panther 2 in 2022 but nature had other plans. After his unfortunate demise, it has been a huge topic of discussion that whether Marvel should recast Black Panther or not. A major section of fans has said that no one else can take place of Chadwick Boseman as far as T’Challa aka Black Panther is concerned.

Advertisement

Now, Anthony Mackie who plays Falcon in the MCU films has shared similar sentiments. The actor who is currently seen in the Marvel Studios’ show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier appeared at the Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast. Speaking about Black Panther, he said, “No, you can’t recast it. I mean, he did that role in a way it’ll never be done again. And I would hate for an actor to have to pick up the baton that he left behind because there’s no question he was a dynamic figure and an amazing actor. And just looking at the reaction to Black Panther, there’s nobody that could bring the grace to that role that he did. So I wouldn’t want to see Anthony Mackie as Black Panther; that would be awful.”

Earlier Anthony Mackie talked about his character not accepting Captain America’s Shield despite being offered it to him by himself, at the end of the film “Avengers: Endgame”.

“Sam doesn’t want the Cap to go,” he said during a virtual press conference, for his upcoming show, “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier”.

“Sam’s whole journey (in the MCU) has been with Captain America. So, for him it’s just that pain that he is not there. I mean Sam is like all of you guys. He wants him (Steve Rodgers or Captain America) there. He was Sam’s Captain America as well. So, I am not sure if Sam feels it’s the right time to pick it yet,” he said.

Must Read: Matthew Lewis Is Frustrated To Be Known As Harry Potter’s Neville Longbottom: “I Have Done Things That Have Been So Wildly Different”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube