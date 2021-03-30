Jennifer Aniston is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood. She rose to fame when she starred as Rachel Green in the popular TV sitcom “FRIENDS.” The sitcom ran for nearly 10 years that managed to establish herself as America’s sweetheart.

Following the success of FRIENDS, she appeared in several feature film like “Dream for an Insomniac,” “She’s the One,” “Picture Perfect,” “Office Space,” “Rock Star,” “The Good Girl,” “Bruce Almighty,” “Along Came Polly,” “The Break-up,” Love Happens,” “The Bounty Hunter” and many more.

Jennifer Aniston is now one of the highly-paid actresses in Hollywood. Not many know that she has a penchant for luxury cars. So let’s take at some of her luxurious rides that are parked in her garage.

Range Rover

The actress owns a 2019 Range Rover which is powered by a 3.0-litre supercharged V6 base engine that can deliver as much as 340 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 332 pound-feet of torque at 3,500 to 5,000 rpm. The luxury SUV has a top speed of 130 miles per hour. It can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 7.1 seconds. The base price of the SUV is $89,160.

Audi A8

Jennifer Aniston owned Audi A8 is powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 engine that can deliver as much as 335 horsepower at 5,000 to 6,400 rpm and 369 pound-feet of torque at 1,370 to 4,500 rpm. The car can go 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds. Reportedly, it has a top track speed of 130 miles per hour. The starting price of the car is $83,800.

Bentley Continental GT

Bentley Continental GT is packed with a 6.0-litre W12 engine that can deliver as much as 626 brake horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 664 pound-feet of torque at 1,340 to 4,500 rpm. The luxury car has a top speed of 207 miles per hour. It can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.6 seconds.

Toyota Prius

Jennifer Aniston believes in staying practical and protecting the environment as much as they can. So it comes as no surprise that she owns Toyota Prius. The actress bought the car back in 2007. As per Autoblog, the actress purchased the car after likely being influenced by her neighbour Leonardo DiCaprio.

With a price tag of $23,770, it comes with a 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine that can produce as much as 96 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 105 pound-feet of torque at 3,600 rpm.

