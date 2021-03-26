What do you think about Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt as an on-screen couple? Awesome? Amazing? Well, we all saw them only one time romancing each other in Gumrah. After that, we never saw these powerhouses sharing screen space together. But, did you know the reason behind this was Baba’s drunken behaviour petrified the actress so much that she did not want to work with him?

In 1983, Sanjay’s behaviour hit the actress on the wrong foot, and these two were never on good talking terms after that. Yes, we know that it must be strange for you guys to believe this, but it is the truth. Keep scrolling further.

During an interview with Filmfare magazine, Sanjay Dutt had himself revealed this story. In 1983 Sridevi was shooting for Himmatwala. It was then that Baba had gone to meet the actress on the sets of the film as he was a very big fan of her. During those days, the PK actor was a victim of drugs and alcohol.

When Sanjay Dutt could not find Sridevi on the sets, he straight away barged into her makeup room. Sanju was in a drunken state and did not remember what happened next. But, the actress was petrified by his behaviour so much that she shut the door on his face.

It is said that after this incident, the English Vinglish actress had to sign a film titled Zameen, which also had the PK actor. She signed it only on one condition that she wouldn’t be given a single scene with Sanjay. Although, that movie never released.

Then came Mahesh Bhatt’s Gumrah. You would wonder how did the actress agree to work with Sanjay Dutt in this one? It was only because her career was in a downward spiral, and Sanjay was doing well in the industry. So, she signed the movie, but they were not on talking terms. After the shoot, she used to leave the set without even looking at him. The film was a super hit at the box office, but they were never seen together on screen.

