“We are most alive when we are in love,” they say. And I guess we all would agree with this saying. It doesn’t matter if your family, friends or the world doesn’t approve of your partner but you, yourself. Today, we bring you the 5 most controversial marriages of Bollywood including Hema Malini – Dharmendra and Sridevi – Boney Kapoor. Take a look!

Here are 5 Bollywood couples who have had a fair share of their love stories and finally made it successfully:

Hema Malini – Dharmendra

Their love story in Bollywood is nothing short of a ‘dreamy’ one. Dharmendra was already married with two kids to his first wife when he had fallen in love with Hema Malini. The actress was a superstar in the South already and her father didn’t approve of her love relationship with the actor but ‘Jab miyan biwi ho raazi to kya karega qaazi?’ Haha! The couple share two beautiful daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Nargis – Sunil Dutt

Back in the days, inter-religion marriages were not a thing. Even today, a lot of communities don’t accept inter-religion marriages. After going through heartbreak with Raj Kapoor, Nargis found her love and partnership in Sunil Dutt. Especially after the actor saved her life on the sets of a film from a horrible fire accident, they sealed the relationship with their love. Nargis used to write a personal diary and wrote, “If it were not for him, perhaps I would have ended my life. For I alone know the turmoil that was going through me. ‘I want you to live,’ he (Sunil Dutt) said and I felt I had to live.” How sweet!

Sridevi – Boney Kapoor

Their wedding came as a shock to everyone. The couple met on the sets of Bollywood film Mr. India back in 1993 and it was love at first sight for Boney Kapoor. But the director/producer was already married and had two kids with his first wife. It was when India was under high-alert in the same year, the two stayed together and Sridevi got pregnant and the couple decided to get married than after. They share two lovely daughters together Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Amrita Singh – Saif Ali Khan

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s love story was one of a kind in Bollywood. It started when the actress invited him over to her place. And after a few hours of spending time and a bottle of scotch later, they fell in love with each other. The couple got married in 1991 when Amrita was 33 and Saif was just 21. The couple got divorced in 2004 and share two kids together named Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Rani Mukerji – Aditya Chopra

Their wedding news in 2014 came as a surprise to everyone. In fact, Rani’s fans thought that it was nothing but a hoax until Yash Raj Studios released an official message saying, “We are happy to announce that Mr. Aditya Chopra and Ms. Rani Mukerji got married last night on April 21, in Italy. The wedding was a very small intimate affair with very close family and friends.” There were rumours back in the days that Aditya left her first wife Payal Khanna because he was in love with Rani.

