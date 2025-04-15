The previous episode of General Hospital features Trina confiding in Portia, Willow making a big decision, Brennan reassuring Carly, Laura rattling Sonny with news and Ava trying to soothe Ric’s worries. There’s a lot of drama as well as multiple storms brewing in the town of Port Charles.

From confrontations and touching moments to tough decisions and plans in action, there’s a lot to look forward to. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 15, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and hit daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 15, 2025

The General Hospital episode on Tuesday features Elizabeth getting a warm homecoming. After the car crash caused by Kristina, Liz was in the hospital recovering from the accident. Now she is back home and is all set to return to normal life. And she has her friends and family to cheer her up and boost her mood. Laura, Aiden, Lulu and Lucky give her a big welcome.

How long will the happy environment and good vibes last? Up next, Alexis wrestles with her conscience. Now that Diane stated that Kristina should be committed and told Alexis to draw up the paperwork, will Alexis go through with it? When she wrestles with what to do, will she be able to decide what her heart wants? Especially since Kristina, her daughter, is in trouble?

Elsewhere, Trina seeks out Ava. Kai told her that wants to do the surgery and would love to have Trina by his side through it. Is Trina looking for some advice and is hoping Ava might give her some? What exactly will Ava suggest to Trina? Will Trina be able to support Kai in this risky operation? Will it make things easier or a lot more difficult for the young love birds?

When Chase and Lois have a heart-to-heart, could it be about Brook Lynn? On the other hand, Brook Lynn lays out her plan. Is she going to spill the truth to Dante? Meanwhile, Elizabeth might have returned home but Ric remains in the hospital. He is visited by his daughter Molly. When will she find out that it was her half-sister Kristina who caused the risky car crash

Lastly, Kristina questions why Dante is investigating a car crash. Will she try to ask him to avoid it? Is she going to remain in fear of being found out as the reason the accident happened involving Ric and Elizabeth? Or that her actual target was Ava. To add to it, Kristina is unaware that Ava has been blackmailing her mother using the footage of her tampering the car.

