We all know how hurting it was when David Harbour’s Hopper in Stranger Things sacrificed himself to save the town and became the hero. Well, it still makes us teary-eyed. But as we are gearing up for Season 4 that is in the final leg of its shooting, we are already up for big surprises. And if you call the one today bigger, it will be justified completely. David who is coming back has now hinted at his rebirth on the show.

Advertisement

Stranger Things 4 has become one of the most awaited shows across the globe, and Netflix is doing everything possible to keep the buzz going. After a lot of wait, most recently, the streaming giant released a teaser, and the show is getting bigger and better. With that, we somewhere have a hint that Hopper is also coming back. Confirming the same is the man himself now. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

David Harbour who is on a promotional spree for his next release Black Widow, in his chat with Collider revealed how he comes back to the storyline. It was the very first surprise back in February 2020 when we got to know Jim Hopper is coming back. But the actor now says he is imprisoned in a Soviet gulag when the new season begins.

David Harbour said, “He’s been, as we’ve seen, he’s in this Russian prison, so we get to reinvent him in a sense. He gets to have a rebirth from what he had become, and we’d always sort of planned this almost resurrection of you have Gandalf die, Gandalf the Grey re-emerge, and I’m really interested in this resurgence of him. We get to explore a lot of threads in his life that have merely been hinted at that we get to see a lot more of. And there’s some real surprises that you know nothing about that will start to come out in this and play big as the series goes on.”

Talking about Stranger Things 4, the actor calls it his favourite, bigger both in terms of scale and geography. David Harbour added, “It’s bigger, that’s the first thing. In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore,” Harbour explained. “We, locale-wise, we’re bigger. We’re introducing new stuff, but we’re also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can’t really talk about.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Amber Heard Welcomed Back On Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Sets By James Wan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube