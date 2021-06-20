Salma Hayek, who stars alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds in the sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, has delivered some amazing action-packed performances over the course of her career. Be it Desperado (1995), Wild Wild West (1999) or Savages (2012), the actress didn’t shy away from showing off how tough she is on the silver screen. But did you know she said no an action scene in this film?

During a recent interview, Salma made this revelation and said that it wasn’t because the stunt was dangerous but because it leads to the three stars being in compromising positions. So which scene is it? Well, scroll down to know about it and why she said no.

During a recent chat with Yahoo Entertainment, Salma Hayek spoke about saying no to doing certain stunts in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. She said, “But there’s certain very dangerous ones where I say, ‘No,’” Explaining the one she said no to cause it led to them being a compromising position, she said it was the “really funny” blow dart scene. While adding that it had nothing to do with the blow darts hitting Sonia (Hayek), Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds), she said it has everything to do with the position they are in post falling prey to the paralyzing effects of it.

Speaking about it, Salma Hayek said, “Mr. Reynolds just starts laughing before we start shooting, he’s just losing it, right before the ‘Action!’ And we were like, ‘What’s wrong with you?,’ And he [laughs some more] and starts describing how he sees the scene [and] what’s gonna happen when we start falling because of the darts. And we were laughing for a long time and Sam’s laughing super-loud. And then all of a sudden we said, ‘Yeah, that’s great. … Let the [stunt people] do it.”

Elaborating on it, Salma said, “It’s not dangerous, it’s just a really compromising position, the way we fall.” To this, Ryan Reynolds clarified, “My head falls straight into Salma’s bu*t,” and Hayek added, “And my face falls straight into Sam’s crot*h.” This sounds funny as hell, but yes, a little uncomfortable to shoot.

Salma Hayek stressed out in the end and went on record to say, “But it wasn’t me. It was a double (who did the scene).”

Have you caught the film yet? Let us know what you thought of the scene below.

