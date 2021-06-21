The attention of the world is right now on Atlantis, where Arthur Fleck and his universe is all set to make a comeback. It was most recently when James Wan decided to reveal the new title for the sequel, and it is Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The filmmaker has given yet another but through the leading lady and welcomed Amber Heard back on board.

For the unversed, Amber’s presence in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has been the biggest topic of debate. Ever since Johnny Depp lost the Libel suit he filed against a British tabloid that called him a wife-beater, hell broke loose on him. The fire did not spare Heard even, who became one of the most hated celebrities across the globe on the internet. Since the past few days, fans have been waiting for a confirmation from the horse’s mouth. And turns out we have it now. Read on to know more and also see how James and Amber confirmed. Scroll below.

The makers have successfully kept everything about the plot of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom secret. But this is the time they confirm the presence of the most controversial star on their team. Amber Heard, who has been gearing up for the sequel of the Arthur Fleck saga, has finally shared a note that James Wan sent her with flowers. The note confirms that she is back at playing Mera. It reads, “Amber – Welcome Back To Atlantis, Love James & Rob.”

The reports have been saying that the team is all set to begin shooting. And Amber Heard’s caption also tells us that she is already at the location but in quarantine. There is no update on when she will join Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom team but if it is the general protocol, she gets back to work in the next 14 days.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Fleck, Amber Heard as Princess Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. It is as of now set to release in December 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

