One has to be really far away from the grapevine to not know what level of hate Amber Heard has received in the past year. It all began with the Libel trial that Johnny Depp lost, and in turn, lost a lot further. But his fans marched against Heard and demanded her exit from Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. While the movement still continues, Amber, amid all this, was also a part of another controversy, did you know?

Well, it isn’t an unknown fact that Amber loves tricking her haters on social media. Soon after the Libel Trial row, Amber Heard was on vacation in Istanbul, where she was having a good time. On the same trip, she visited a mosque, and also updated her fans about the same. But it was the picture and choice of clothes that created a whirlpool. But the Aquaman star was also ready with a reply. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In a post that dates back to December 2020, Amber Heard visited a mosque in Istanbul. The actor was seen wearing a white blouse with an open button-down shirt on top. She covered her head with a pink scarf. She captioned it as, “Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city…”

But the choice of clothes called for a backlash. Amber Heard was criticised for covering her head half and showing her neck in a mosque. She was even accused of using Hijab as an accessory and not something that holds religious values. But turned out, Amber was ready to give it back to that criticism too. She retweeted one of the reports and hit back at trolls.

Amber Heard wrote, “Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to bs ‘written’ wasn’t paid enough,” Amber tweeted. “I’ll make it easy(ier): Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved.”

