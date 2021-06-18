The never-ending wait for Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Natasha Romanoff stand-alone film Black Widow has been difficult. Thanks to the haunting pandemic that extended the wait and we were deprived of her goodness for a lot more time. Buts seems like our curiosity is about to end, and she is just around the corner. And turns out the early reviews for the film are already out.

Starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff Black Widow is all set to bring Florence Pugh in as the titular character’s sister. The movie was in the making for a long and stuck in the release lobby longer. Finally, it is set to hit the big screens and some privileged folks have already seen the special screenings. The reviews they have rolled out call it a visual and emotional treat. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Reacting to Black Widow, a Twitter user wrote, ‘#BlackWidow is one of Marvel’s best solo films. Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role. Director Cate Shortland nailed it. Bravo.” Another wrote, “Marvel movies are back! #BlackWidow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha’s story in a visceral & emotional way. Florence Pugh CRUSHES it & is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU’s Bond movie w/ shades of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE & THELMA & LOUISE.”

Some reactions weighed on the emotional aspect of Black Widow and expressed how they were blown away. A user wrote, “Honestly blown away by #BlackWidow. It’s low-key one of Marvel’s finest – an emotional story with great performance and a high-stakes chase through a “Russian JCPenney” that might be one of the zaniest and most badass action scenes in MCU history. Fans are gonna love it.”

Another reaction read, “BLACK WIDOW is an adrenaline-filled spy film with tons of action, breakneck pacing & an engaging supporting cast. Seeing Scarlett Johansson finally & deservedly have her moment in the MCU feels great but Florence Pugh is the MVP. Nothing bold or daring but it will satisfy fans.”

Below are a few compiled:

#BlackWidow is one of Marvel's best solo films. Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role. Director Cate Shortland nailed it. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/sgEkUW63cT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021

Marvel movies are back! #BlackWidow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha’s story in a visceral & emotional way. Florence Pugh CRUSHES it & is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU's Bond movie w/ shades of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE & THELMA & LOUISE. pic.twitter.com/bauc2XVQlF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 17, 2021

Honestly blown away by #BlackWidow. It’s low-key one of Marvel’s finest – an emotional story with great performance and a high-stakes chase through a “Russian JCPenney” that might be one of the zaniest and most badass action scenes in MCU history. Fans are gonna love it — ben mekler (@benmekler) June 17, 2021

BLACK WIDOW is an adrenaline-filled spy film with tons of action, breakneck pacing & an engaging supporting cast. Seeing Scarlett Johansson finally & deservedly have her moment in the MCU feels great but Florence Pugh is the MVP. Nothing bold or daring but it will satisfy fans. pic.twitter.com/KKbzIgM9va — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is excellent. An exhilarating shot of adrenaline. Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh nail the banter & ballet-like stunts. David Harbour is absolutely terrific. Big action set pieces are thrilling, propulsive & capably constructed. Multi-layered thematic resonance. pic.twitter.com/ew9r1NXvfL — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow was better than I thought it would be! Although there’s some excellent action, what pulled me in was the really powerful themes & character moments the film presented. Easily Scarlett’s best performance as Nat, and Florence Pugh is brilliant as Yelena. pic.twitter.com/CDjKJm4nVq — Jacob (@JacobDFilm) June 17, 2021

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh are brilliant as Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova (especially when they are together!) in #BlackWidow. Epic spy thriller. The relationship is so fun to watch develop and fits into the MCU history really well. You're gonna feel things. pic.twitter.com/GQiRcjvTeX — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021

How excited are you for Black Widow that hits big screens on June 29? Let us know in the comments section below.

