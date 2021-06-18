Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been grabbing all eyeballs ever since they announced their divorce. It has been reported earlier that their divorce was mutual, and nothing ugly happened between the two. Although the diva has been tight-lipped about her divorce on part one of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special, she gave some insights about where the two are today.

Kim and Kanye have always been there for their kids and will continue to be there despite their split. The reality star has revealed that she has an amazing co-parenting relationship with the rapper. Keep scrolling further to know more about it in detail.

Kim Kardashian recently spoke to Andy Cohen about her relationship with Kanye West post-divorce. She said, “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship, and I respect him so much. That was my friend, first and foremost, for a long time. I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. He will always be family.”

When Andy Cohen further asked Kim Kardashian about that one reason which majorly triggered her decision of splitting from Kanye West, the diva admitted, “I honestly don’t even think I would say it here on TV. It was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. In no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or not really try. We have four kids. There’s nothing that I think kids want more than their parents to be together.”

Kim assured viewers that her marriage to Kanye was “so real” and that there’s “lots of love” between them. “That was my first real marriage,” the reality star insisted.

For the unversed Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from husband of almost seven years, Kanye West, in February 2021. Well, we hope that their co-parenting relationship continues to be the same.

