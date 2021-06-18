Angelina Jolie has recently been in the news over her latest release, Those Who Wish Me Dead. The neo-Western action-thriller opened up to mixed response from the critics. But what currently is creating more buzz is her custody case with ex-husband Brad Pitt. And the actress is trying well within her power to overturn the verdict all over again! Read on for details.

For the unversed, Brangelina as their fans call them, have been battling it out legally for the custody of their 6 children. Previously, Brad had won the case but Angelina accused Judge John Ouderkirk of conducting an unfair trial. As per the actress, the judge has a past connection with Pitt’s lawyers.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been fighting for the custody of their 6 kids – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. In the latest court filings, Angie has claimed that as many as 3 of their 6 children have wanted to testify against the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor in the court.

As per US Magazine, Angelina Jolie filed document reads, “The children whose custody is at issue are old enough to understand what is going on. The trial is necessarily going to impact them emotionally. Three of the children have asked to testify. To make any of the children endure what may be a futile and void proceeding is beyond unjustified. It is cruel.”

Angelina Jolie took this step as she strongly feels that the kids shouldn’t have been put in the position where they had to testify. She wants Judge John Ouderkirk to be removed from the case in the first place.

In the past too, Angie had multiple times tried to remove John from the case on the grounds that he has an ‘ongoing business and professional relationships’ with Brad Pitt’s lawyers.

