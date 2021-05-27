Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have long been embroiled in a court battle. The couple separated back in 2016, but their divorce was only finalized in 2019. They may have moved on in their personal life, but one issue that still remains unsolved was the custody of their kids. Finally, there’s a verdict today and it’s in favour of the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor. Read on for details.

It was just a day back when news of Angelina Jolie accusing Judge John Ouderkirk of an unfair trial began doing the rounds. The Eternals actress claimed that her kids were not fairly allowed to provide evidence and testify in court.

The latest update now confirms that Brad Pitt has won the joint custody battle against Angelina Jolie. He had been long fighting for equal rights to their six kids (Maddox, Knox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne and Shiloh).

A source close to Page Six confirms the same as, “There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge. Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids — and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this.”

“This trial lasted for several months and there were a f–k ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them, and the decision was based on this,” added the source.

Amidst it all, Angelina Jolie reportedly continues to fight. The report continues, “Joint custody is not the issue that Angelina objects to, there were other issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed.”

We don’t know the next move Angelina Jolie might come up with, but for now, it’s celebrations time for Brad Pitt!

