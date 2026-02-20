Sony’s sports drama, GOAT, continues to perform well in North America as it begins its second week in cinemas. Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated feature opened strongly on February 13 alongside three other releases. It is now playing in 3,863 theaters across the country.

GOAT Box Office Performance So Far

Made on an $80-$90 million budget, GOAT has earned $55.7 million so far, per Box Office Mojo. Domestically, the film grossed $39.6 million, while holding on to the No.2 spot on the North American daily charts, just behind Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights. Internationally, it has already collected an impressive $16.1 million.

GOAT Box Office Summary

North America – $39.6 million

International – $16.1 million

Total – $55.7 million

GOAT Opening Weekend: $27.2 Million Debut Beats Industry Projections

The film opened with a solid $27.2 million in its first weekend in North America, surpassing industry projections and even outgrossing Wuthering Heights on Sunday and Monday. GOAT has maintained steady momentum and is outperforming Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry’s thriller, Crime 101, driven by strong word of mouth.

The film collected $7.9 million on Monday, President’s Day, followed by $2.8 million on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it earned another $1.6 million, marking just a 43.7% drop.

First Wednesday Earnings of Other Major Animated Films

Elio – $2.4 million The Wild Robot – $1.8 million Encanto – $990,000 The Bad Guys – $931,000

GOAT Plot & Cast

The ensemble voice cast includes Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Jennifer Hudson, and Stephen Curry, among others.

The film follows an anthropomorphic goat named Will Harris, who aspires to become the greatest of all time at a basketball-like sport known as roarball.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

