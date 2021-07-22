You don’t list Scarlett Johansson in the list of women who chose silence over stand. The actor who has had an over 3-decade long journey with a Tony Award is known for not mincing words and standing for causes she resonates with. One of them is the widespread #MeToo movement and the actor has been vocal on her thoughts and dismay with the predators who did evil. But did you know her fashion choice in 2018 had her stand on the movement questioned?

Advertisement

Let us take you back to 2018. The red carpet for the annual Met Gala was laid and amid the illustrious stars of Hollywood and many other industries walked Scarlett Johansson. She was wearing a purple ombre dress with a floor-sweeping trail and basic makeup. It wasn’t the dress that made people question her stand on the #MeToo Movement, but the designer who made that dress. Read on to know everything you should about this throwback.

Advertisement

The pink ombre dress that the Black Widow fame Scarlett Johansson wore to the Met 2018 was designed by Marchesa. The firm is run by Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman. The latter for the unversed is the estranged wife of #MeToo accused predator Harvey Weinstein. This raised eyebrows and questioned Scarlett’s choice to have her name associated to Chapman who is linked to Weinstein.

It wasn’t like Scarlett Johansson chose to be silent this time too. She did open up about it. “I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful, and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers,” Johansson said in a statement to ET.

The fashion label also released a statement on the star’s dress choice. “We are truly honored that Scarlett chose to wear Marchesa for the Met Gala,” the fashion brand shared in a statement to ET. “She is an amazingly talented actor who has incredible style and presence. It was wonderful to work so closely with her in creating this custom look.”

Harvey Weinstein, for the unversed, is accused by over a dozen women of s*xually assaulting them during the shoot and production of various films. A few noteworthy names out of them are Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Lady Gaga’s Iconic Meat Dress To ‘A Star Is Born’ Acting Debut – Moments That Define Her Precious Legacy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube