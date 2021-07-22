It’s like the world is witnessing the unfolding of pop sensation Britney Spears’ life. It wasn’t just the happy face we constantly saw; she walked with a baggage heavier than we can even think of. While a lot of revelations, some confirmed and some speculated, have made their way on the internet, a new one has a very shocking update to give.

Back in 2004, Britney Spears tied the knot with her longtime friend Jason Alexander in a Las Vegas chapel. But did you know their marriage just lasted for 55 hours, and they annulled it after that? Well, that was a mystery no one to date knew why it happened. Of course, Jason went on record to say he was tricked into ending their marriage. Now the latest report says that Jason’s attorney in the divorce case has claimed that Spears’ mother Lynne Spears, made her end their marriage forcefully. Read on to know everything you should about this shocking update of the day.

Mark Goldberg, Jason Alexander’s divorce attorney whose services Jason never retained, has now made this shocking revelation as per Hollywood Life. He said, “It was the mother interfering in and inserting herself into her daughter’s life. She came to Las Vegas, threw Jason out, and got him a plane ticket home.”

Mark Goldberg spoke how the hell broke loose when Britney Spears married Jason Alexander in 2004. The annulment petition stated that the singer “lacked understanding of her actions.” Now 39, the former couple grew up in the small town of Kentwood, Louisiana together. Mark added, “Jason was looking for advice,” Mark recalled. “He was very emotional and upset. Britney had called him to come to Las Vegas. She was there with friends, as I recall, and she paid for his airfare to come.”

He continued, “As I remember it, it was Britney Spears’s idea to get married. He said they hadn’t been drinking or doing drugs — or at least they weren’t drunk.” Goldberg also claims asking his clients if either of them was incapacitated at the time of the wedding, but “he was clear, they weren’t … they just really loved each other … Jason was confused because he loved Britney and he didn’t want to hurt her, but he was very afraid of her mother and management.”

Meanwhile, Jason made a blasting revelation on an episode of the Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast. He said he was tricked in ending his marriage with Britney. He was promised that their relationship will continue. “They told me if I would sign the contracts – the annulment – they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage,” he claimed but didn’t specify who he was referencing. “So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that’s what the truth was. They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication.”

