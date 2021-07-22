Ever since Dwayne Johnson joined the Fast & Furious saga, it has been difficult to not talk about him while talking about the franchise. While we in India are on the verge of witnessing F9 soon in the cinema halls near us, we already know the next two instalments, 10 and 11, are confirmed, and they will be the last ones. But will Dwayne be a part of the finale flicks? Well, let the man answer it himself.

If you are aware, sometime back, the news that all isn’t well between the two leading men Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, made headlines. Later it was also reported that the two had the peace talks and that all is well between them now. In the same context, Vin, during one of his interviews, had made the comment about showing Johnson tough love to extract good performance from him. The Rock now reacts to the same. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel while talking about his tough love for Dwayne Johnson, went on to have a sarcastic reaction. He went on to say, “I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”

Now in an interview with the same portal, Dwayne Johnson has reacted to it. He said, “I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.” He was accompanied by his Jungle Cruise star Emily Blunt. “Just thank God he was there,” she says of Diesel. “Thank God. He carried you through that.” “Felliniesque,” Johnson says.

Well, this has made it clear that Dwayne Johnson is neither a part of Fast & Furious 10 nor 11. The actor has confirmed it in a way, and this is bound to break many hearts. What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comment section below.

