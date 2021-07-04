The upcoming Netflix film Red Notice features a bunch of superheroes. While ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot recently welcomed a new member into her family, ‘Black Adam’ Dwayne Johnson has words of praise for ‘Deadpool’ Ryan Reynolds.

Advertisement

As per a recent report, the DC superhero – who is all set for a film of his own currently in the making – went on to call his co-star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – who is all set for Deadpool 3 – the best actor he has worked with.

Advertisement

As reported by We Got This Covered, after sharing screen space with Ryan Reynolds in the soon to released Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson took a serious liking to his co-star. As per an insider source (close to Daniel Richtman), The Rock is now a huge fan of Reynolds and even reportedly said that Reynolds is the best actor he’s worked with.

Wow, that amazing! Given that Dwayne Johnson had been part of movies for over 20 years now, this is an amazing compliment.

Red Notice is an action-comedy-thriller film written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Besides Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, the film also stars ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot in a pivotal role. While Dwayne Johnson will essay the role of Rusty, an INTERPOL agent aka the world’s greatest tracker, Gal will be seen as the world’s greatest art thief while Ryan plays one of the greatest con artists the world had ever know. Netflix acquired the distribution rights of the film and will premiere it in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Stay tuned to Koimoi to know more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland & Co-Star Zendaya Seal It With A Kiss! Make Way For The New Couple In Town – See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube