Robert Downey Jr. Unfollows All His Marvel Co-Stars Including 'Spider-Man' Tom Holland, Gwyneth Paltrow! Is This An Official End For Our Iron Man? Read On
Robert Downey Jr. Unfollows All His Marvel Co-Stars Including ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland, Gwyneth Paltrow! Is This An Official End For Our Iron Man? Deets Inside ( Photo Credit – Getty Images )

Robert Downey Jr. aka our beloved Iron-Man has reportedly unfollowed all his Marvel co-stars. Hard to digest, right? But we have all been there. We have all filtered our social media accounts after switching to another job and have unfollowed our ex-colleagues however brutal that might sound. Haha!

Robert unfollowing all his MCU co-stars have come as a surprise to all the fans across the globe and we would all want to know what’s cooking.

For the unversed, Robert Downey Jr. shares a great equation with all the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors including a few close friends like Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Gwyneth Paltrow and Tom Holland. Well, what does this mean to us fans? Is this an official end to his Iron Man character in Marvel?

We are all waiting for answers.

Robert Downey Jr. enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 50 million followers on Instagram. Let’s take a look at some of the fan reactions here after he unfollowed his Marvel co-stars:

It’s not just us who want the answers but also Robert Downey Jr. fans across the globe.

As of now the Iron Man actor is only following 43 accounts on Instagram and are all related to charity, NGO, brands and organizations.

Robert has off late been quite active on social media and often shares his pictures and videos to keep his fans entertained. But his sudden move of unfollowing his Marvel co-stars has definitely come as a shock to all of us!

What are your thoughts on Robert Downey Jr. unfollowing his Marvel colleagues? Tell us in the comments below.

