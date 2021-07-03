Robert Downey Jr. aka our beloved Iron-Man has reportedly unfollowed all his Marvel co-stars. Hard to digest, right? But we have all been there. We have all filtered our social media accounts after switching to another job and have unfollowed our ex-colleagues however brutal that might sound. Haha!

Advertisement

Robert unfollowing all his MCU co-stars have come as a surprise to all the fans across the globe and we would all want to know what’s cooking.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Robert Downey Jr. shares a great equation with all the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors including a few close friends like Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Gwyneth Paltrow and Tom Holland. Well, what does this mean to us fans? Is this an official end to his Iron Man character in Marvel?

We are all waiting for answers.

Robert Downey Jr. enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 50 million followers on Instagram. Let’s take a look at some of the fan reactions here after he unfollowed his Marvel co-stars:

ROBERT DOWNEY JR UNFOLLOWED ALL MARVEL CAST MEMBERS WHATTTTTTT — krish ⎊⧗ rt pinned (@starkxgrayson) July 1, 2021

"are you okay" bro robert downey jr changed his iron man twt header — krish ⎊⧗ rt pinned (@starkxgrayson) July 2, 2021

Robert Downey Jr. Instagram account is now his Business Account. He unfollowed every Marvel Cast today, but there were no fights pic.twitter.com/CpG2dMMRtV — Multiverse_Saga (@SagaMultiverse) July 2, 2021

would someone like to tell me WHY rdj has decided to unfollow all the marvel cast on instagram — ًailsa (@strictlysapphic) July 1, 2021

@RobertDowneyJr pls explain why u unfollow everyone in the cast marvel pic.twitter.com/CrhMctmz1i — Dαɳα ⎊ (@downeydanajr) July 1, 2021

i wasn’t ready for RDJ to unfollow the whole marvel cast, it’s like the end of an era — maximoff 𓏲· ࣪ loki era. (@scarletsripa) July 1, 2021

why did rdj unfollow every mcu cast on instagram wtf this is so upsetting — elle (@HOSHIB00BS) July 2, 2021

NOT RDJ DOING AN UNFOLLOW SPREE ON INSTA AKDHSHHD — julia (@sinfulkuroo) July 2, 2021

It’s not just us who want the answers but also Robert Downey Jr. fans across the globe.

As of now the Iron Man actor is only following 43 accounts on Instagram and are all related to charity, NGO, brands and organizations.

Robert has off late been quite active on social media and often shares his pictures and videos to keep his fans entertained. But his sudden move of unfollowing his Marvel co-stars has definitely come as a shock to all of us!

What are your thoughts on Robert Downey Jr. unfollowing his Marvel colleagues? Tell us in the comments below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland & Co-Star Zendaya Seal It With A Kiss! Make Way For The New Couple In Town – See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube