What is one of the best feelings in the world? Well, for one, dating and marrying your best friend is. Most of y’all will agree with this, we are sure. Guess what? Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and co-star Zendaya have sealed it with a kiss and we are not crying, you are!

The couple was spotted sharing a steamy smooch inside a car and their pictures of the same are going crazy viral on the internet.

We have lowkey always wanted Tom Holland and Zendaya to date because they made such a great couple in Spider-Man. But we didn’t know that this would happen so soon. Nonetheless, we are really happy for these two amazing people to be crazy in love!

The Euphoria actress was spotted wearing a white halter neck top and paired it with green bottoms. The Spider-Man actor on the other hand wore a white T-shirt with a flannel overshirt and paired it with drawstrings pants.

Take a look at their pictures here:

Tom Holland and Zendaya OMG WHAT, I love this pic.twitter.com/ymuYSuhbFL — amanda🖤 (@melochegirdies) July 3, 2021

Oh my! That’s the kind of motivation we needed to kick into the weekend, isn’t it? Haha!

Meanwhile, the netizens are going gaga over Tom Holland and Zendaya’s kissing pictures and here are a few reactions from Twitter on the same –

How everyone is after seeing zendaya and tom holland kissing💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/HN3A6UmSuX — GAURI (@silentduckk) July 3, 2021

Zendaya and Tom Holland literally make my day :) pic.twitter.com/mZBxz3ckkc — ANAKEdua (@dinnnishtt) July 3, 2021

Meanwhile at the other car in front of Tom Holland and Zendaya: pic.twitter.com/YkVXviIThC — Irwin Oroceo (@irwinoroceo) July 3, 2021

EXCLUSIVE | Jake Gyllenhaal on his way to the music studio after finding out his ex-husband, Tom Holland, cheated on him with his co-star, Zendaya. pic.twitter.com/MsqdSPLcZJ — vanessa ღ (@nigxts) July 3, 2021

Me: *sees Tom Holland and Zendaya pictures* “aw cute!” Also me… pic.twitter.com/THqKfJoUc4 — ayomilo (@ayomilo_) July 3, 2021

me on my way to ask Tom Holland and Zendaya if they want to be a throuple pic.twitter.com/Emm8oF6dfo — onion girl (@party__nauseous) July 3, 2021

Haha, the internet never fails to amaze us. Or is it?

The dating rumours of Tom Holland and Zendaya have time and again surfaced online but both of them have reportedly denied it. Well, here’s our proof. #TomDaya is actually a thing now.

What are your thoughts on Tom and Zendaya’s passionate smooch with each other in the car? Tell us in the comments below.

