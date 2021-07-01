All you Black Panther fans, get ready to scream ‘Wakanda Forever’ and get all excited as the shooting of the sequel to 2018 blockbuster has officially begun. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently announced that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever started filming on Tuesday at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta. But we know that this definitely will make all the Chadwick Boseman fans miss him a lil more.

As reported, everyone from the original cast is also coming back. This indeed is an exciting moment for the fans, and we are sure that you all want all the details about the same. Keep scrolling further.

According to reports in Variety, Kevin Feige said he was ecstatic about the beginning of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s filming. But he was upset about Chadwick Boseman missing. “It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige said before the ‘Black Widow’ Global Fan Event in Los Angeles.

“But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud,” Kevin Feige added. Indeed we are sure that everyone from the team of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will work towards making Chadwick Boseman proud.

It is said that the plot details of the film have been kept under wraps, and we are yet to figure out that which all actors will be returning for the sequel. But Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett would all likely reprise their roles from the original film.

Director Ryan Coogler is returning to direct the upcoming instalment from his screenplay. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to debut on July 8, 2022. The upcoming movie is one of 26 upcoming Marvel Studios’ slate titles for theatrical release and streaming on Disney Plus.

The 2018 film was a massive hit, and it was Marvel’s highest-grossing non-Avengers movie of all time. The movie also earned seven Academy Award nominations and won Oscars for the score, costume design, and production design to its credit.

