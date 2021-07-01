Singer Demi Lovato is all set to launch her talk show on July 30. “The Demi Lovato” show aims to focus on a variety of topics including s*x and body positivity, feminism, gender issues and mental health.

Advertisement

Guests lined up to feature on the show include Jameela Jamil, Lucy Hale, Nikita Dragun, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

Advertisement

“Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things. We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with ‘The Demi Lovato Show’ no topics are off-limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on the Roku Channel,” Lovato, 28, said in a statement.

When the show was initially unveiled in February last year, it was announced as “Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato”. However, the title was subsequently changed, the website added.

While the show marks a new chapter in the professional life of the globally popular music icon, it is yet to be officially announced for airing or streaming in India as of now.

Must Read: BTS’ Butter Tops Billboard Hot 100 For 5th Consecutive Week!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube