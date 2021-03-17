Fame never comes easy, they say. It brings a lot of responsibility for your actions especially when you have a humongous fan-following. The internet sensation and the pop star is baring it all for her fans in her upcoming documentary titled Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil.

Advertisement

None of the Disney actors and pop stars including Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas has had it easy with fame. They have all had a fair share of struggles while growing up.

Advertisement

According to the Guardian, Demi Lovato lost her virginity in a r*pe. The 28-year-old pop star shared, “I lost my virginity in a r*pe. I called that person back a month later and tried to make it right by being in control, and all it did was just make me feel worse.”

She continued and revealed that “Textbook trauma re-enactments, and I really beat myself up for years, which is also why I had a really hard time coming to terms with the fact that it was a rape when it happened.”

Demi Lovato didn’t reveal the name of the offender but he worked at the same time as her with Disney when she was 15-year-old and shot to fame with Camp Rock.

“We were hooking up but I said, ‘hey, this is not going any farther, I’m a virgin and I don’t want to lose it this way.’ And that didn’t matter to them, they did it anyways. And I internalized it and I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him, I still hooked up with him,” the pop star said.

The singer didn’t reveal it back then under the image of purity which later led to self-harm and bulimia. “The Christian, southern girl in me didn’t see it that way because s*x was not normalized as a child or in the south,” Demi Lovato said. “And, you know what, f*ck it, I’m just gonna say it: my #MeToo story is me telling somebody that someone did this to me, and they never got in trouble for it. They never got taken out of the movie they were in.”

We are super proud of you, Demi!

Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil releases on March 23, 2021, on YouTube.

Must Read: Lady Gaga’s Dognapping Footage Makes Its Way To America’s Most Wanted With The Hope Of Finding The Shooter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube