This year’s Black Entertainment Television was held last night in an in-person, live show format to honour the best African Americans in the music, film and sports industry. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the BET Awards 2021 was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Megan Thee Stallion dominated the award night, taking home several awards, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for WAP with Cardi B. She was also bestowed with the Viewer’s Choice Award for her 2020 track with Beyoncé, Savage (Remix).
The late Chadwick Boseman was named best actor at the BET Awards 2021, while Judas and the Black Messiah was named best movie. Though, neither award was handed out during the telecast. The legendary Queen Latifah received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Check out the BET Awards 2021 complete winner’s list below:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
After Hours – The Weeknd
Blame It on Baby – DaBaby
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
King’s Disease – Nas
Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle
BEST COLLABORATION
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
Dababy Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
Dj Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar
Jack Harlow Ft. Dababy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – Whats Poppin (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Dababy – Cry Baby
Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & Dababy – For The Night
BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST:
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST:
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST:
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST:
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
BEST NEW ARTIST:
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
BEST GROUP:
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Bebe Winans – In Jesus Name
Cece Winans – Never Lost
H.E.R. – Hold Us Together
Kirk Franklin – Strong God
Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All
Tamela Mann – Touch From You
BET HER AWARD:
Alicia Keys featuring Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara featuring Ester Dean – “Rooted”
SZA – “Good Days”
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD:
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”
Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
VIDEO OF THE YEAR:
Cardi B – “Up”
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR:
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT:
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (UK)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Youssoupha (France)
VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Arlo Parks – United Kingdom
Bramsito – France
Bree Runway – United Kingdom
Elaine – South Africa
Mc Dricka – Brazil
Ronisia – France
Tems – Nigeria
BEST MOVIE:
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
BEST ACTRESS:
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
BEST ACTOR:
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
YOUNGSTARS AWARD:
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD:
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD:
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
The BET Awards 2021 were aired on Sunday, June 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Congratulations to all the winners.
