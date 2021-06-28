This year’s Black Entertainment Television was held last night in an in-person, live show format to honour the best African Americans in the music, film and sports industry. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the BET Awards 2021 was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Megan Thee Stallion dominated the award night, taking home several awards, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for WAP with Cardi B. She was also bestowed with the Viewer’s Choice Award for her 2020 track with Beyoncé, Savage (Remix).

The late Chadwick Boseman was named best actor at the BET Awards 2021, while Judas and the Black Messiah was named best movie. Though, neither award was handed out during the telecast. The legendary Queen Latifah received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out the BET Awards 2021 complete winner’s list below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

BEST COLLABORATION

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

Dababy Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Dj Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar

Jack Harlow Ft. Dababy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – Whats Poppin (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Dababy – Cry Baby

Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & Dababy – For The Night

BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST:

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST:

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST:

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST:

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

BEST NEW ARTIST:

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

BEST GROUP:

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Bebe Winans – In Jesus Name

Cece Winans – Never Lost

H.E.R. – Hold Us Together

Kirk Franklin – Strong God

Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All

Tamela Mann – Touch From You

BET HER AWARD:

Alicia Keys featuring Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara featuring Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days”

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD:

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR:

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT:

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (UK)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Youssoupha (France)

VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Arlo Parks – United Kingdom

Bramsito – France

Bree Runway – United Kingdom

Elaine – South Africa

Mc Dricka – Brazil

Ronisia – France

Tems – Nigeria

BEST MOVIE:

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

BEST ACTRESS:

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR:

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

YOUNGSTARS AWARD:

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD:

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD:

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

The BET Awards 2021 were aired on Sunday, June 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Congratulations to all the winners.

