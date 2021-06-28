F9 has completed its first weekend run at the domestic box office. As expected the film has broken all records for the post-pandemic era. Starring Vin Diesel and John Cena in a lead, the Fast saga has performed way beyond expectations. Scroll to know more.

After taking a blasting start in paid previews, Fast & Furious 9 clocked a huge opening on Friday. On its second day itself i.e. Saturday, it surpassed A Quiet Place 2, which was the highest weekend earner of the post-pandemic era. Now, as per the latest reports, the film has hit $70 million at the box office on Sunday.

Yes, F9 has made $70 million in the US during its opening weekend. With decent word-of-mouth, it will be interesting to see if the film manages to topple A Quiet Place 2‘s $136.38 million (and counting) in the US.

Speaking of the overall numbers, F9 has earned $404 million globally till now, as per Box Office Mojo. Out of all, a major chunk of $203 million comes from China. It’s currently playing in around 4,170 theatres.

Speaking of the response, Universal’s president of domestic distribution, Jim Orr said, “The bold decision we made to move F9 back a year was absolutely spot on. Our release has ignited the domestic box office and it’s setting the market for a great summer,” reports Variety.

Helmed by Justin Lin, Fast & Furious 9 also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and others in a key role.

