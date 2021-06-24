F9 aka Fast & Furious 9 is just a day away from hitting big screens in the United States and just like the team, we’re damn excited. The film led by Vin Diesel, John Cena and others, will be trying its luck at the domestic box office. But will it be able to perform better than A Quiet Place 2 and Godzilla vs Kong? Let’s take a look in detail to know how’s the competition.

Both A Quiet Place 2 and Godzilla vs Kong are amongst the successful films for Hollywood after the reopening of cinemas. They are leading the opening weekend charts with a huge margin. And yes, Vin Diesel‘s Fast saga is expected to take the best start ever in the post-pandemic era.

Speaking of the domestic box office i.e. the United States and the UK, A Quiet Place made a gross collection of $57.1 million during its extended Memorial Day weekend. Godzilla vs Kong stands at 2nd with $48.1 million, reports Variety. Disney’s Cruella is at 3rd with $26.5 million, but anyways that’s not in the competition. It’s all about F9 versus the first two spot holders.

If trade reports are to be believed, F9 has way more buzz than any other releases. Also, it’s releasing in around 4,000 theatres to become the widest release in the post-pandemic era. Minimum $60 is expected during the first weekend, thus it won’t be a surprise if takes the biggest start to grab the 1st spot.

Meanwhile, speaking of the worldwide run, Fast & Furious 9 has made $292.4 million as per Box Office Mojo.

