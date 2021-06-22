The latest Fast saga i.e. Fast & Furious 9 is enjoying a good run at the global box office. The film released during the times when people were in doubt about returning to cinemas, and still, a good total has been accumulated. The film starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and others, is now looking up to its release in the US.

The making cost of F9 is said to be around $200 million and if the latest box office update is to go by, the film has earned almost $100 million more over its budget. As per Box Office Mojo, the ninth instalment in the Fast saga has earned $292.4 million worldwide.

If we convert the sum into rupees, $292.4 million equals a whopping 2168 crores. Now, that’s really huge money!

Fast & Furious 9 has amassed most of its collection from China. Last weekend, it released in new 13 markets including Australia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Indonesia, Israel, Slovakia, and Ukraine, which gave a boost in the run. On June 25th, the film releases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Expect a blockbuster start at the domestic box office!

Fast & Furious 9 will witness an official release date announcement in India very soon and is expected to release here in July or August.

Meanwhile, before the film’s release, John Cena, who plays Jakob Toretto in the ninth instalment, said that he’s the best bad guy in the franchise.

“I certainly didn’t overlook the responsibility of the opportunity. I get to reap the rewards of this family who have poured the foundation and built the structure of a global delivering blockbuster,” John Cena shared on being part of F9, reports Comicbook.

