Actress Margot Robbie, who is well known for starring in both high-profile, mainstream productions and low-budget independent films in Hollywood, now spotted enjoying a vacation with her husband Tom Ackerley. Their vacation pictures are going viral on social media.

The Birds Of Prey actress met British assistant filmmaker on the sets of Suite Française in 2013. Soon the two fell in love and began their romantic relationship in 2014. The couple then got married in 2016 in Australia. Now Margot is seen enjoying a romantic holiday with her husband in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

In the viral pictures, Margot Robbie was seen sporting a retro floral bikini finished off her ensemble with a gorgeous sun hat and simple gold jewellery. Margot later slipped into a pair of white beach trousers as well. Take a look at some of the pictures below:

#MargotRobbie en Bikini en una playa de Puerto Vallarta pic.twitter.com/CdbeSMKzMe — UNIVERSO CINE ✴ (@darmatixsos) June 18, 2021

Margot’s romantic vacation came days after she announced on Instagram that she was stepping away from social media for a brief while. Previously, the Aussie actress revealed her handsome husband’s phobia when she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week.

Margot Robbie said, “My husband hates snakes – he’s English – and you guys don’t have them at all really, in England.” She also recalled a recent incident in LA that left Tom rattled. Margot said, “They’re everywhere – I’m living in LA and there was a two-metre snake just in the garden the other day … he almost had a coronary.”

The Suicide Squad actress also revealed that Tom Ackerley was unsure what to do about the slithering serpent and wanted to kill it. Margot added, “I was like … no, we don’t kill it, we just gently tell it to go somewhere else.”

