Varun Dhawan has been grabbing eyeballs for his lovey-dovey gestures for Hollywood star Chris Pratt. These two actors have been melting our hearts and making fans go gaga over their camaraderie on social media. The Bollywood actor hosted a virtual birthday party for the Hollywood star, and this is probably the best thing on the internet today.

Chris is awaiting the release of his movie, The Tomorrow War, a new science-fiction-action film. And Varun seems to have loved the trailer. Well, keep scrolling further to have a look at the virtual birthday celebration.

On Monday, in a new video shared on the Amazon Prime Video Instagram page, Varun Dhawan presented Chris Pratt with a birthday cake. Varun asked Chris to blow out the candle virtually, which he did. It indeed was a super cute video of the two. At the end of which, the Hollywood actor responded in Hindi, “Shukriya (thank you).” Check out the video below:

We just can’t get over this cute video, especially after Chris Pratt’s last shout-out for us Indian fans! Varun Dhawan and Chris both sported bearded moustache look and looked great.

“AWWWW OMG CHRIS,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “The cutest thing of the day,” wrote another fan. Previously, Varun had commented on a teaser for The Tomorrow War, “Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put atleast one of them in an arm bar 🙌. Looks legit.” Chris replied, “Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn.”

The Tomorrow War, directed by Chris McKay, also stars Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, and Chris Pratt. The film tells the story of a squad of humans who are sent into the future to prevent a war. The film is slated for a July 2 release on Amazon Prime.

What do you think of Varun Dhawan’s gesture towards Chris? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

