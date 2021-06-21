Avengers: Endgame stands tall in the history of not just Hollywood but world cinema because it has managed to catch the maximum frenzy and became the most celebrated movie across. But that doesn’t mean it was all happy and no bad bone. Director Joe and Anthony Russo did take some controversial decision in the course of the film that did cost them highly. One was ending Natasha Romanoff’s arc on an abrupt note.

It is now, after more than a decade Natasha Romanoff aka the Black Widow, got what she deserved, a stand-alone film to shine completely. Scarlett Johansson stepped in the Marvel Cinematic universe and become its agent completely to be a part of the main Avengers team. But her end wasn’t one that left people convinced. The actor is now opening up on the same. Read on to know everything about it and also what Scarlett exactly has to say.

For the unversed, it was the years 2010 when Scarlett Johansson became Black Widow and was planted as a S.H.I.E.L.D agent by Nick Fury to keep an eye on Iron Man. She in no time became a member of Avengers and saw it all as she is from the finding members of the clan. But it was in Avengers: Endgame that her end came, and she had to sacrifice herself for the soul stone.

So if you are now in sync after the flashback, Scarlett Johansson, in an interview as per Screenrant has now opened up about the same. When asked she said “It’s funny because I’ve had kind of a lot of mixed reactions to her ultimate fate in Endgame. But for me, it made so much sense that she would sacrifice herself not just for the greater good of humanity, but actually for her friends, which was really at the heart of it. She’s a good one.”

