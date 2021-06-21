Keeping Up With the Kardashians recently winded up. The second half of the KUWTK Reunion special saw Scott Disick join ex Kourtney Kardashians and her family member Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner to talk about life. Due to his on and off relationship with Kourtney, Disick was a regular on the show for over a decade.

Both Scott and Kourtney having moved on from each other now onto newer relationships. Disick is currently dating Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Kardashian is in a relationship with Travis Barker. During the KUWTK reunion, host Andy Cohen asked the exes if they would approve and “bless” each other’s new relationships. Read on to know what they said.

As reported by ET Online, Scott Disick stated the Kourtney Kardashian’s new relationship has his approval. He said, “I mean, yeah. I think if you really love somebody right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

Kourtney Kardashian agreed with Scott Disick and said, “Yeah. Whoever would make him happy … I would give my blessing.” The exes had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2006 to 2015. They share three children – Mason (11), Penelope (8) and Reign (6).

In the same conversation, both Scott and Kourtney agreed that their relationship failed because of Disick’s substance abuse issues. Still, Kourtney maintained that her ex will “always be family.” Andy Cohen asked Scott if he plans to share with his kids some of his darker moments as he struggled with substance abuse.

To this, Scott Disick replied, “I’m gonna explain to them everything. I’ve talked to Mason a little bit about things, but not deeply. I don’t think any of them have any idea the struggles that I’ve had. But I plan to tell them, because I didn’t have that growing up.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex concluded, “And I want to make sure they hear everything, and tell them, ‘You can go this route, but I promise you it’s not gonna end up anywhere good. I did it.’ So I have that to give to them.”

