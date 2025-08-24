Love Island is set to air its reunion special this Monday, August 25, 2025, at 6 p.m. Pacific Time. This special focuses on season 7 of the iconic reality show, originally aired from June 3rd to July 13th, 2025.

Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix will host the reunion special. They will join many of the season’s contestants to reminisce about the decisions everyone made during the show and in the days following its conclusion, along with giving them a peek into some bonus content from the season.

Love Island Season 7 followed a similar format to the one established in the original United Kingdom show. Several contestants depart for an island in Fiji, where they live together and compete in challenges designed to test their compatibility.

Ariana Madix Weighs In On Love Island Season 7 Reunion

While promoting the reunion special on Today, Love Island host Ariana Madix spoke up about what made season 7 so special. According to her, the cast were really good at “being themselves” and seemed a lot more adept at expressing their true feelings than she was at their age.

Ariana also spoke about some bonus scenes that would be shown during the reunion special, many of which she herself wasn’t aware of. One such scene teased in the trailer was an extended version of the heart rate challenge.

Love Island Season 7 Contestants Set To Cross Paths Once More

Love Island Season 7 featured around 30 islanders participating in the reality series. By the end of the season, four couples were successfully formed. These couples included the winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, the second runner-ups Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen, the third runner-ups Chris Seeley and Huda Mustafa, and the fourth runner-ups Iris Kendall and Jose “Pepe” Garcia-Gonzalez.

Peacock released a trailer for the upcoming reunion special, which sees the victorious couples taking center stage alongside some of the contestants who were voted out. The trailer shows Ariana teasing eliminated contestants Jeremiah Brown and Belle-A Walker about possibly developing something in the days since the season ended. Andy Cohen, meanwhile, asked Olandria and Nic whether their journey towards finding each other was worth it.

Going by what’s been teased about the reunion special, the winning couple, Amaya and Bryan, look to be going strong, with Bryan mentioning that his mother’s taking quite a liking to his new girlfriend. However, the trailer teased an alleged “cheating” incident involving Chris and Bryan, which Bryan termed a “lapse in judgment”.

The third-placed Chris and Huda pairing is one couple that doesn’t look to be on good terms anymore. Chris is openly displeased at what Huda has said about him to the media. Huda also looks to be on poor terms with other contestants, with one of them outright accusing her of being duplicitous.

