Interview with the Vampire has become one of those rare shows that slowly crept into the spotlight and now refuses to let go. Vampires have always had a firm grip on television, whether they’re in dusty towns or tucked into a detective story about lost souls.

From Buffy’s Angel to HBO’s steamy True Blood, the genre has long proven it can lure audiences across generations. Even Disney has dipped its fangs into the mix with teen-friendly spins, proving that no age group is truly safe from the pull of the undead.

second part of lestats wedding vows louis feeling seen be my companion louis be all the beautiful things you are and be them without apology for all eternity louis nods his beautiful head and kisses lestat gay gay homosexual gay #iwtv #InterviewWithTheVampire pic.twitter.com/0yplgfjGXR — interview with the vampire reactions and clips (@iwtvreactions) December 15, 2022

What Makes Interview With The Vampire Stand Apart?

Since its debut in 2022, Interview with the Vampire has become more than another supernatural drama. The show moves through centuries, shifting between Paris in the 18th century, New Orleans in the early 1900s, San Francisco in the 1970s, and modern-day Dubai. At its core, the story is about desire, memory, and the pain of finding oneself. The series earned critical love with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, the kind of achievement few shows ever see, and its third season is already building anticipation.

Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Set To Stream On Netflix

Now the excitement circles around its return as Season 2 is finally landing on Netflix on September 30, 2025. Fans who feared the show’s disappearance from the platform after August can breathe easier since Netflix extended its licensing agreement. The series will remain available until September 30, 2026, long enough for viewers to devour both seasons and brace for more.

According to Screenrant, the third season, titled The Vampire Lestat, will be released in 2026, though no date has been confirmed yet. Now, with the series secured on Netflix and new stories on the horizon, the world of Interview with the Vampire continues to spread its wings and bite deeper into television’s long love affair with vampires.

INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE S2 ON NETFLIX SEPTEMBER 30 ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/UMaLQ84xjy — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2025

