The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw EJ preparing to reveal the truth. But Johnny’s trial came to an unexpected close with Kristen taking the blame for Rachel. Before leaving, Kristen asked Marlena for a favor as she wanted her daughter to be taken care of. Brady questioned Sarah.

From awkward run-ins to discussions to romantic plans to wise advice, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 25, 2025

The first episode of the week features Brady confronting Kristen. Will he ask her why she made such a big decision without informing him? EJ tries to throw Chad off the scent. Will he be successful or not? Leo has a frosty run-in with Gwen. How exactly will this meeting go for the two of them?

Cat clues Rafe in. What will he do about it? And then there’s Marlena who consoles a devastated Rachel. Will she be able to provide her comfort?

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Belle warns Philip. Is this related to EJ or Xander? Alex and Jada share an awkward encounter. What could be the reason behind it? Stephanie and Xander discuss her PR plan. Will it work or fail? Ari demands answers from Gabi. Will she get them? Abe reveals to Paulina that he’s got a new gig.

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

When Kayla makes a suggestion to Stephanie, is she going to accept it or not? Brady shares his suspicions with Steve. Is this about Kristen going to prison for Rachel? Alex apologizes to Sarah. But for what? Tate and Holly have a surprise run-in with Sophia. Is this going to ruin their romantic vibe?

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Gabi takes matters into her own hands while Alex advises Xander. Philip and Belle bond. Is this the start of a romance? When Johnny and Chanel’s romantic plans get interrupted, what could be the reason behind it? Sarah vents to Marlena. Is she actually confiding in her about Xander and Gabi?

Friday, August 29, 2025

The final episode of the week features Holly confronting Sophia. Has she connected the dots? Kayla gives Steve a hint while Brady gets unsettling news. Cat asks EJ for a job and then last but not least, Gwen blasts Leo.

