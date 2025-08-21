In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ and Marlena discussed the next move. Kristen was unable to ignore the facts now that it was confirmed Rachel was the shooter. Alex tried to hire Stephanie. Steve gave Gabi an update. Lastly, Philip told Belle she deserved better.

The drama, the tension, and the entertainment quotient will only amp up with each new week on the popular soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 21, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 21, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Kristen pleading with EJ for more time. Now that EJ has recalled that Rachel was the one who shot him that night, things have gotten complicated. He shared the same with his sister Kristen, who is left shocked. She cannot ignore facts but is scared for her daughter.

Kristen is worried about Rachel and what it might mean for her future. Now, she is scrambling for more time, and she asks EJ to grant her some. Will he offer her what she is asking for? After all, Rachel is his niece, and she is a child who didn’t have malicious intent while shooting. What will Kristen do?

On the other hand, Marlena distracts Rachel. Now that the truth is out, she knows this will affect the little girl in many ways. Marlena is trying to keep Rachel distracted and safe for the time being, but for exactly how long will Marlena be able to keep her away from the truth of what happened?

Meanwhile, Leo presides over deliberations as the jury votes. Now that the closing statements and testimonies are done, it’s time for the main part. The facts need to be checked, and deliberation needs to be done to ensure that the verdict is correct. What will the final result be?

Will the court announce that Johnny is innocent? Then there’s Brady, who comforts his son Tate. The latter is still grappling with the adoption situation and needs a lot of support and comfort. Will Brady be able to help Tate get through this emotional turmoil? Or will things only get worse?

Lastly, Sarah encourages Sophia to tell the truth. It doesn’t seem like Sophia will heed the advice, considering the web of lies that she has created. What will this mean for her future? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more.

