In the previous Days of Our Lives episode, Marlena and Julie commiserated about family matters. Meanwhile, Chad and Cat grew closer while Chanel was cross-examined. Belle and Johnny made their closing statements, and then the identity of EJ’s shooter was finally revealed.

The drama and the tension is about to rise now that the actual culprit of the case has been confirmed for the avid watchers. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 20, 2925, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 20, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features EJ and Marlena discussing the next move forward. The truth is out. Rachel was the one who shot EJ that night with the gun Johnny left. Now that EJ has recalled exactly what happened, how will things change? Is he going to rush to reveal the truth in court?

Is this what he’s discussing with Marlena? What advice will she give him, knowing that Rachel is the one who shot him? Will they decide to reveal the truth and save Johnny? Will this ruin Rachel’s life? Meanwhile, Kristen is unable to ignore the facts. After all, it was her daughter who was the culprit.

How will she deal with this life-changing news? Will she do everything she can to protect Rachel? What exactly will Brady have to say about this? On the other hand, Alex tries to hire Stephanie. The two might be happy and in love, but they’re also professionals with a career, a lot of skills, and talent.

Stephanie is brilliant at PR, while Alex has a lot of business knowledge. Is this why he’s trying to hire his girlfriend? Does he want to make use of the skills she possesses? What job position does he have in mind? And how will Stephanie react to his offer? Is this going to change their dynamic?

Next, Steve gives Gabi an update. She hired him to investigate Titan, and it looks like he has something to inform her about. What could it be, and will Gabi get some intel she has been waiting for? Lastly, Philip tells Belle she deserves better. It’s not exactly a lie, looking at EJ’s behavior.

He keeps pulling something disrespectful that serves him all the time, and Belle has had enough. She might still have feelings for him but wants to get over it and move on from their romance. Will she be able to or not? Keep watching Days of Our Lives for more!

