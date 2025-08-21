The Netflix series Dept Q has been renewed for a second season. The show, starring Matthew Goode, is an adaptation of the Department Q series of novels authored by Danish writer Jussi Adler-Olsen.

Dept Q follows the story of Scottish Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck, who has gone on hiatus from police work after being gravely injured in a shootout. Carl Morck eventually returns to work, but isn’t well-liked among Scotland’s police work force due to his perceived anti-social nature.

Carl Morck is eventually placed in charge of cold cases, which are managed by the titular Department Q. In season 1, Carl is joined by former Syrian policeman Akram Salim, fellow DCI James Hardy, and constable Rose Dickson.

Dept Q Season 1 Focuses On An Abduction Case

The first season of Dept Q focuses on the abduction of Merritt Lingard, a prosecutor. As someone who made a lot of enemies during her lifetime and seemingly vanished without a trace, she proves to be a very hard woman to find.

Department Q’s investigative team begins by looking into the potential enemies Merritt may have made during her prosecution career. This leads to them dealing with people Merritt crossed paths with, such as Dr. Wallace, who manages a residential home that preys on the rich and vulnerable. However, while Wallace is exploiting Merritt’s disabled brother, William Lingard, she had nothing to do with the prosecutor’s disappearance.

Department Q also faces off against the corrupt Lord Advocate Stephen Burns and Graham Finch, an unscrupulous businessman with a violent history. Morck pursues these people for their criminal activities, but neither is responsible for what happened to Merritt.

Matthew Goode stars as a brash, but brilliant detective recently exiled to the basement to lead a one-man cold case department. DEPT. Q is now playing. pic.twitter.com/vuPVShacMp — Netflix (@netflix) May 29, 2025

Who Abducted Merrit Lingard?

The final episodes of Dept Q’s first season reveal the two people responsible for Merritt’s abduction and extended imprisonment. These are the utterly twisted mother and son duo, Aisla and Lyle Jennings.

These two people blame Merritt for the death of their family member, Harry Jennings, who was Merritt’s boyfriend. Back during her teenage years, Marritt had conspired with Harry to escape her horrific homelife, with Harry deciding to steal from Merritt’s family to help her in her plans. Harry’s attempted burglary would result in Merritt’s brother William being beaten to the point of mental disability.

Harry would subsequently commit suicide out of guilt for the whole affair. However, both Lyle and Aisla prove to be self-serving hypocrites with their revenge scheme. It’s revealed that Lyle, not Harry, was the one who assaulted Merritt’s brother back then, and Aisla herself was an intensely abusive mother who often locked up both Lyle and Harry in a hyperbaric chamber whenever she wanted to set them straight.

As a result, both of them get exposed for the monsters they are by the end of Dept Q season 1. Season 2 will focus on a new case for Morck’s team to solve, as well as explore the ongoing mystery behind the shooting he was involved in earlier.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Best Shoujo Romance Anime Of All Time — You’re Not Ready For These

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News