Spoiler Alert: The following article discusses Dexter: Season 1 and key plot points from Dexter: Resurrection.

Dexter: Resurrection, the latest installment in Michael C. Hall’s serial killer crime drama, has received a terrific response from critics and viewers alike. The much-talked-about series currently boasts a stellar 94% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and a rock-solid 9.2/10 IMDb rating. Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in India, fans can’t wait to watch the eighth episode.

The Eerie Connection Between Dexter: Resurrection & Dexter Season 1

Beyond all the incredible fan theories and bold predictions, there’s one peculiar connection between Dexter: Resurrection and Dexter Season 1 that feels equally fascinating and eerily coincidental. If you revisit the original run, you’ll notice that Season 1, Episode 7 opens with a striking monologue.

The episode begins with Dexter saying, “The FBI estimates that there are less than 50 serial killers active in the United States today. We don’t get together at conventions, share trade secrets, or exchange Christmas cards. But sometimes I wonder what it’s like for the others.”

How It Ties To Dexter Resurrection

Interestingly, this Season 1 monologue ties directly into an important theme of the current series. Leon Prater, a venture capitalist obsessed with serial killers, secretly runs a society that includes some of the most elusive and feared psychopaths. In other words, what was once just a playful tease in Dexter’s opening season has become a chilling reality in Resurrection.

Perhaps only showrunner Clyde Phillips or Michael C. Hall could confirm whether this was intentional or purely coincidental. But it has certainly added a new and intriguing dimension to the show’s gripping storyline.

What Is Dexter: Resurrection About?

The parent series follows a highly skilled blood spatter analyst, Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall), who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer guided by his father’s moral code. The limited series, Dexter: New Blood, is set 10 years after the Dexter Season 8 finale and revolves around the relationship between Dexter and his estranged son, Harrison (played by Jack Alcott).

Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after New Blood. Dexter awakens from a coma, only to find out his son, Harrison, has already left. He travels to New York City to find his son, but on their trail is Dexter’s former colleague Angel Batista (played by David Zayas) and a determined NYPD officer. The season also features Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, James Remar, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, and Kadia Saraf in key supporting roles.

