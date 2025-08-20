Dexter: Resurrection Episode 8

Dexter: Resurrection, the latest season of Michael C. Hall’s long-running crime drama Dexter, has aired seven episodes so far, with just three more to go. Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in India, the season is already being hailed as one of the best in the franchise’s history. Like a fine wine, it keeps getting better with every episode.

After an intense and gripping seventh episode, fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment, titled “The Kill Room Where It Happens.” Here are three key predictions for diehard Dexter fans on what could unfold in Episode 8 (via Dexter Daily), along with the promo.

(Spoilers Ahead)

1. A New Kill Room

As the episode title suggests, and as hinted in the promo, Dexter has a new kill room prepared for his next victim, most likely Al, the notorious serial killer known as Rapunzel. Having already eliminated Red, Lady Vengeance, the Gemini Killers, and the Tattoo Collector, Al seems like the next logical target for Dexter. Some fans think that Dexter’s next victim might be Prater himself, but it seems unlikely and perhaps too soon, as he does not perfectly fit the code.

Just watched ‘Backseat Driver’ from Dexter: Resurrection! 🚗💉 Dexter’s hunt for the Dark Passenger in NYC is thrilling! Awesome kill room scene and epic Quinn & Masuka cameos. Best episode yet! 😎 #DexterResurrection #SerialKillerDinner #HorrorFamily pic.twitter.com/GmFKaSum6x — KING REEZY-4/20 💨 💨 (@SpookySuplex) July 22, 2025

2. Batista & Wallace Get Dangerously Close To Catching Dexter

In the previous episode, Dexter’s former colleague Batista cleverly placed his AirPod in Dexter’s car as a tracking device. Episode 8 could explore Batista following Dexter’s movements, potentially leading him to the kill room. In the promo, Batista is seen informing (likely Detective Wallace) that the Bay Harbor Butcher is still active.

If this unfolds, there are two possible outcomes: (1) Dexter kills Al but is interrupted by Batista and escapes in disguise. (2) Batista interrupts Dexter before he can kill Al, after which Dexter flees in disguise. Either way, Detective Wallace may shift her attention back to the “closed” Miami Metro case.

3. Leon Prater Joins The Dots, Harrison Might Be In Danger

With his connections, the recent killings within his secret society of serial killers, and Charlie’s help, it’s only a matter of time before Leon Prater connects the dots, realizing that Dexter, disguised as Red, is actually the Bay Harbor Butcher. Along the way, he probably also discovers that Harrison is Dexter’s son.

Will this new information put Harrison in immediate danger, or will Prater be thrilled to uncover the legendary serial killer’s identity? We may find out in the next episode.

#DexterResurrection Episode seven is a masterful continuation of the brilliance that started with the very first episode of Dexter: Resurrection.The show delivers relentless, breathtaking twists that keep you on the edge of your seat. Every episode outshines the last, with… pic.twitter.com/LkNyvPGehA — Fahad 🐦‍🔥 (@Fivhd9) August 15, 2025

More About Dexter: Resurrection

The parent series follows a highly skilled blood spatter analyst, Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall), who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer guided by his father’s moral code. Its sequel, Dexter: New Blood, is set ten years after the Season 8 finale and revolves around the relationship between Dexter and his estranged son, Harrison (played by Jack Alcott).

Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after New Blood. Dexter awakens from a coma, only to find out his son, Harrison, has already left. He travels to New York City to find his son, but on their trail is Dexter’s former colleague Angel Batista (played by David Zayas) and a determined NYPD cop. The season also features Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, James Remar, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, and Kadia Saraf in key supporting roles.

