The anticipation around the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot continues to grow, with Sarah Michelle Gellar, the woman behind Buffy, teasing the actor she’ll be passing the torch to. On Instagram, the actress revealed that Ryan Kiera Armstrong will be the leading lady for the series reboot, which is set to release on Hulu.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong has been a rising name in Hollywood circles thanks to her roles in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Firestarter, and American Horror Story: Red Tide. The Buffy reboot will not involve original series creator Joss Whedon due to the many controversies that have dogged the director since the release of 2017’s Justice League.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong To Carry Forward The Buffy Franchise

Ryan Kiera Armstrong will be the torchbearer for the Buffy franchise reboot when it debuts at Hulu. With her currently being 15 years of age, Armstrong is also getting her start a lot earlier than Sarah Michelle Gellar did, as she’d been nearing her 20s when she was originally cast as Buffy.

On Instagram, Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed her faith in Armstrong’s capabilities: “From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side. To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift,” she wrote.

All We Know About Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Ryan Kiera Armstrong is the daughter of Canadian actor Dean Armstrong, who has worked on projects like Tick Tick… Boom and Queer as Folk. While the Buffy reboot will undoubtedly be a massive career boost for her, Ryan already has an established career, especially with her high-profile role as Fern in 2024’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a limited Disney+ series that ran for eight episodes.

She also gained recognition for her role in the Canadian series Anne with an E and the anthology horror series American Horror Story: Red Tide. Ryan made her film debut with The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019), played Victoria Fuller in It Chapter Two (2019), and a young Antonia in Marvel’s Black Widow (2020).

Ryan also starred in the films Firestarter (2022), Wildflower (2022), and The Old Way (2023). While most of Ryan’s works earned her acclaim, Stephen King’s Firestarter was panned by critics. She even earned a Golden Raspberry Nomination for Worst Actress, which was eventually rescinded because she was a minor.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot Will Not Involve Original Showrunner

Since Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s original conclusion in 2003, there has been widespread speculation on whether the show would continue or be rebooted. Buffy the Vampire Slayer spawned comic-book spinoffs that both continued the story and expanded on the series’ worldbuilding.

Original showrunner Joss Whedon had spoken about his concerns with rebooting the franchise in a 2017 interview, saying (per Rolling Stone), “[When] something [is brought] back, and even if it’s exactly as good as it was, the experience can’t be. You’ve already experienced it, and part of what was great was going through it for the first time. You have to meet expectations and adjust it for the climate, which is not easily [done].”

After a slew of professional and s*xual misconduct allegations surfaced against Whedon in the late 2010s, his career went on a downward trajectory. Consequently, he will not be involved in the upcoming Hulu revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

