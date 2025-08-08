Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is back with its fourth season, and the military training television series is about to be more intense than ever. Challenges will test the contestants’ strengths and weaknesses. It will premiere on September 25, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.
Special Forces World’s Toughest Test Season 4: Meet The Contestants
Teresa Giudice
Teresa has been an active cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo since 2009 and has also appeared on several other shows, such as Celebrity Apprentice, Dancing With the Stars, and House of Villains.
Gia Giudice
Gia is Teresa’s daughter with her former husband Joe. She is an influencer and a podcaster. She has appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and starred in Bravo’s new-generation show, Next Gen NYC.
Jussie Smollett
Jussie is an actor and singer who played Jamal Lyon on Empire from 2015 to 2019 and has also appeared in Alien: Covenant and Marshall.
Eva Marcille
Eva won America’s Next Top Model and has starred on shows like The Young and the Restless and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Kody Brown
Kody stars on Sister Wives, the reality show about his polygamist family.
Brittany Cartwright
Brittany currently stars on The Valley and is a Vanderpump Rules alum.
Randall Cobb
Randall is a former NFL player who has been a member of the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans, and the New York Jets.
Jessie James Decker
Jessie is a singer and has also appeared on Dancing With the Stars.
Eric Decker
Eric is Jessie’s husband and a retired NFL wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans.
Shawn Johnson East
Shawn is a former gymnast and four-time Olympic medalist who competed on season 8 of Dancing With the Stars.
Andrew East
Andrew is married to Shawn Johnson, a former NFL player who has played for teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mark Estes
Mark is Kristin Cavallari’s ex, a TikToker, and one of the Montana Boyz.
Chanel Iman
Chanel is a supermodel and has been one of Victoria’s Secret’s angels.
Brianna LaPaglia
Brianna is a social media star, a sports podcaster, and Zach Bryan’s ex.
Johnny Manziel
Johnny is a former NFL player who was a part of the Cleveland Browns.
Ravi V. Patel
Ravi has appeared on Animal Control, Harold and the Purple Crayon, and other projects, in addition to co-directing his autobiographical documentary.
Christie Pearce Rampone
Christie is a footballer and an Olympian with 3 gold and 1 silver medals.
Nick Young
Nick is a retired NBA player who has played for teams such as the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and Denver Nuggets.
