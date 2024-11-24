Kanye West has no intention of stepping away from controversies anytime soon. Just when it appears that a battle might be the last for the famous rapper, another inevitably emerges to become synonymous with his life.

This time, America’s Next Top Model alum Jenn An has sued the 47-year-old for alleged assault on her during the filming of a music video in 2010. She has also accused the rapper of choking her and shoving his fingers down her throat.

Jenn An Has Accused Kanye West Of Staging “His Own Production”

In the lawsuit filed in New York federal court on Friday, November 22, the model claimed that West staged “his own production” by directing a camera crew to shoot him gagging her during the filming of the music video for La Roux’s song In for the Kill, which featured West on a remix.

The suit further mentions that An was working as a background actress for the video at New York City’s Chelsea Hotel in September 2010 and was wearing only “revealing lingerie” when West pointed her out to the crew and said, ‘Give me the Asian girl.’ ”

Jenn An Expressed Her Discomfort To Kanye West

An claimed that she told West, “I’m not wearing very much,” to which he replied, “That’s why I chose you.” She also recalled him ordering the others to leave the room.

The model and actress also claimed that West was “towering over” her and “breathing heavily” when he unexpectedly instructed the camera crew to capture a close-up of her face and used a “gyrating hand” to “emulate forced oral sex” on her.

“On camera, defendant West began to choke plaintiff with one hand. He then wrapped his other hand around her neck and continued to strangle her with both hands,” the suit stated, according to Rolling Stone. “He then rammed several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her” for more than a minute.

Kanye West Reportedly Compared Himself To Picasso During The Shoot

An went on to allege that West screamed, “This is art. This is f—— art. I am like Picasso,” while he choked her in “a manner similar to pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes.”

“Plaintiff struggled to breathe and felt as if she had temporarily blacked out. When defendant West decided that he was finished with plaintiff, her face was covered in saliva and smeared makeup,” the suit said.

An also named Universal Music Group (UMG) as a co-defendant in the case for failing “to investigate” the event. The lawsuit stated that West’s “gendered, hateful, and abusive controversies were a brand, which was too profitable for Defendant Universal Music to intervene, despite his unlawful conduct.”

Jenn An Is Asking For A Trial

The America’s Next Top Model star contended West violated New York’s Gender Motivated Violence Act and is seeking a trial by jury for punitive damages, legal fees, and “damages for mental, emotional and physical injury, distress, pain and suffering and injury to reputation.”

Her attorneys also argue that UMG “systematically discriminates against women, by continuing to work with artists with well-documented histories of sexual harassment and discrimination.”

The suit also mentioned that UMG and its affiliate labels, including Interscope Records and “other high-profile figures within the industry [tried to] ‘bury’ the incident.” The final version of the music does not include appearances from West and An.

